Two seniors at Van Horn High School have been honored by the Rotary Club of Independence as students of the month.

• Ciara Ledesma is a McCoy Award recipient, KC Scholar, Bob Hayes and Knapp Scholarship recipient as well as the winner of several public speaking awards. She is involved in the National Honor Society, is a college ambassador, and is in speech and debate, and choir. She is also a softball player and works outside of school.

After graduation, Ledesma plans on attending Rockhurst University and majoring in communications and pre-law. She then intends to study law in order to be a prosecutor, eventually working her way up to be a commissioner in the children’s division.

• Sobelli Powell is a McCoy Award recipient, three-time all-conference football player and a two-time all conference track member. Powell is also a member of the band and multicultural club.

Powell currently works at Hy-Vee and plans on attending UMKC for business administration or accounting.