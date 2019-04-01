Here is my periodic advice for voters planning to engage in next day’s balloting. By my reckoning these are brilliant suggestions, but since you are free to accept or reject I am emotionally prepared for a modicum of defection. Just keep it to a minimum.

For mayor of Columbia: Chris Kelly. Chris’ experience in public office and his well-known reputation as a straight shooter make him the best choice.

For Columbia Board of Education (vote for two): Della Streaty-Wilhoit and Jay Atkins. Della is the lone female, black candidate and she has superior communication skills. Atkins is a sensible conservative with ties to Republican office holders in Jefferson City. He can bring a potentially valuable perspective to local school policy discussions.

Each voter will have a ballot listing candidates and issues germane to their place of residence.

Once again, we should be grateful to all the candidates who choose to run and serve if elected. Campaigning imposes personal wear and tear and economic and emotional cost. The success of our republican democracy absolutely depends on the quality and willingness of candidates. They expose themselves to often unfair criticism during and after campaigns. We owe them.

HJW III

hjwatersiii@gmail.com

Forty-eight percent of Britons think the country shouldn’t have voted to leave the European Union, while 40 percent think the U.K. made the right choice. However, a majority of voters – 83 percent of leave voters and 89 percent of remainers – still think their initial referendum choice was in the country’s best interest. 78 percent think the British government is handling negotiations with the EU poorly.

—YouGov.com