Events this month at the Buckner branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library, 19 E. Jefferson St., 650-3212.

Hours:

• 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Registration is required for most events. Go to www.mymcpl.org/events.

Storytime for families: 10 a.m. Thursdays. Share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Stories, songs, movement activities. All ages. Registration is required.

Play and learn time: 11 a.m. Thursdays. A special preschool playtime designed to stimulate young minds and strengthen early literacy skills, with stimulating and fun activities as well as the opportunity to meet other preschoolers and their parents. The open playtime allows you to come and go as your schedule permits. Ages 3 and up.

Book Group: 1 p.m. April 15. Meet like-minded people, enjoy lively discussion, learn which books inspire others, and talk about your favorite books. Call or visit a branch to find out what they are reading next. Unless otherwise noted, the book groups are geared toward adults. Registration is required.

Digitizing Kansas City’s LGBTQ History: 5 p.m. April 4 and 10 a.m. April 5. The Roaming Center for Magnetic Alternatives is searching for a picture of LGBTQ+ life in the Midwest from 1977 to 2006. Explore a collection of more than 1,000 VHS tapes collected by RCMA or bring in your own VHS for digitization. Video transfer is performed with live audio commentary from participants. Participants will receive a free, digital copy of their video (within one to two weeks). Registration is required.

Social Media and You: 2 p.m. April 3. Learn about popular social media sites such as Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter. Registration is required.

Understanding Dreams: 11 a.m. April 6. Andrew Sherwood leads an exploration of analytical psychology and its role in interpreting dreams using the principles of Carl Jung. Registration is required.

Using Interlibrary Loan for Genealogy: 2 p.m. April 17. Interlibrary Loan can take your research beyond the library by allowing you to order microfilm and books from other libraries across the country. This class covers internet sources and archival research. Registration is required.

Flour Power – A Kid’s History of the Tortilla: 1 p.m. April 19. Gene Chavez leads a well-rounded lesson on the history of the tortilla. Then take part in a tortilla-rolling contest. Ages 6 and up. Registration is required.

Kids Create: 6:30 p.m. April 2. Spark your imagination and express yourself through art and craft activities. Ages 6 and up. Registration is required.

Kids Lab: 6:30 p.m. April 16. Discover how you can bring science and technology to life. Ages 6 and up. Registration is required.

STEAM-Powered Program – Makey-Makey: 6:30 p.m. April 16. Get geared up for a variety of science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics-centered activities. These programs are designed with 8- through 14-year-olds in mind. Ages 8 and up. Registration is required.

Otaku Club: 6:30 p.m. April 11. A celebration of all things anime, from Japanese culture and manga to cosplay and anime screenings. Registration is required.

Self-defense for teens: 2 p.m. April 27. Tamara Shumate teaches self-defense tactics, including hit-and-run escapes and pressure points. Registration is required.

Teens at the Library: 6:30 p.m. April 25. It’s your time to hang at the library. Discover what we’ve planned just for you. Registration is required.