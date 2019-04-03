Hosmer wants to tell you about the upcoming event benefitting Animals Best Friends. The ABF spring garage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April at the National Guard Armory building, 2323 S Crysler Ave, Independence.

Intake day will be Thursday, April 25, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the armory. Volunteers will be available to accept donated items. We ask that you please do not bring clothing, computers, TVs, exercise equipment or large appliances. We will accept dishes, bric-a-brac, Christmas and other holiday decorations, lamps, wall art, toys, small appliances, silk floral arrangements, furniture, tools, clocks, frames, pots and pans, pet-related items and other household items.

Hosmer is a gorgeous lab mix who needs a forever home. He loves to play fetch and go on walks. Hosmer is sweet natured, eager to please, and stands at the door when he needs to go out to potty. He is good about waiting to get his feet wiped off and listens intently to his human. ABF requires a fenced yard for Hosmer’s forever home.

If you are looking for an awesome dog to join your family and think Hosmer might be a good fit please go to our website and complete an application.

Please make a note of our garage sale dates and bring your unwanted items to the armory building. There is always something for everyone at our huge garage sales. Hope to see you there!