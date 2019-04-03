A speeding car crashed through a street light pole and then into a concrete bridge pillar Monday evening at 23rd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard, killing an Independence man. According to Kansas City Police, a Chrysler Sebring was traveling east on 23rd at a high rate of speed about 7 p.m. when the driver lost control and crossed the median and both westbound lanes into the grassy embankment, then sheared off a street light pole at the base and hit a concrete pillar for the Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge. The light pole then fell on top of the car. The Sebring driver, identified by family members as 25-year-old John Eugene Rains, was alone in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to his Facebook page, Rains went to Truman High School and Metro Community College-Blue River and worked at KCI Auto Auction. [Mike Genet/The Examiner]