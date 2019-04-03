The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Department of Transportation are sponsoring an anti-littering “No More Trash Bash” beginning April 15.

The campaign encourages people around the state to clean up litter. Activities include education efforts in school, community events and Earth Day celebrations. In 2018, volunteers who participated in litter pickup events removed 65,185 bags of trash and several truckloads of debris.

“Litter is unattractive, costly and harms the environment,” said Stacy Armstrong, the program’s coordinator. "Through efforts like this, we can reduce litter and increase awareness. Over the years, our volunteers have made this program a success.”

For more information, visit nomoretrash.org or call 1-888-275-6636.