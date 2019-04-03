Voters in the Blue Springs and Fort Osage school districts returned incumbents to their school boards Tuesday.

In Blue Springs, Rhonda Gilstrap and Bobby Hawk will return to the board from a three-person race, while Fort Osage incumbents Tim Brown and Sharon Dankenbring emerged from a four-person election.

Gilstrap, a longtime board member who was risen to leadership within the Missouri School Board Association, garnered 3,148 votes (45.3 percent). Hawk, who was appointed last year to complete a term, edged Carl Tharp 1,924 to 1,814 to earn a full three-year term. There were 67 write-in votes.

In the Fort Osage District, Dankenbring tallied 565 votes and Brown 446 to win over Chris Gross (391) and Grant Watkins Davis (284) and each receive another three-year term. There were five write-in votes.