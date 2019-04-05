Events this month at the Sugar Creek Branch of the Kansas City Public Library, 102 S. Sterling.

Hours:

• Monday through Thursday, noon to 7 p.m.

• Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tech Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the computer room April 6, April 13 and April 20. Bring your laptops, smart phones, or anything you want to learn more about, and library associates can help.

After Lunch Book Group: 4 p.m. April 11, back room. A wide variety of fiction. Enjoy lively discussions and read books you most likely wouldn’t pick on your own.