The city of Independence will host its 22nd annual household hazardous waste collection 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. The free event is open to city residents and will be in the large parking lot just south of the Square, bordered by Liberty, Osage, Walnut and Kansas streets.

Proof of residency, such as a driver's license or city utility bill, is required. Volunteers will help unload vehicles. Drivers only; no walk-ups will be allowed.

Water Pollution Control Director Lisa Phelps said during last year's collection 417 vehicles delivered 48,667 pounds, or more than 24 tons of hazardous waste material – an average of more than 116 pounds per delivery. Over the previous 21 collections Independence citizens have disposed of more than 641 tons of hazardous waste.

“A typical home can have many hazardous products used for cleaning, painting, beautifying and disinfecting the house, yard and garage,” Phelps said in a city release. “Once products labeled as flammable, toxic, corrosive, or reactive cannot or will not be used for their original purpose, they become hazardous wastes.

All types of residential household hazardous waste will be accepted: paint and paint products, motor oil, transmission fluid, antifreeze, household cleaners, solvents, automotive and household batteries, oven cleaner, outdated medicines, poisons, herbicides and pesticides, kerosene, gasoline, fluorescent light bulbs, etc.

To transport and deliver to the site, tightly secure all container lids and bring in the original containers if possible. If containers are leaking, wrap them in plastic and pack in a larger container or box with absorbent material such as cat litter. To pack items, use sturdy tubs or boxes and surround them with newspaper. Keep chemicals away from children and pets while transporting items, and use the car trunk or truck bed.

Containers with gasoline or a mixture of any products cannot be returned but, if requested, containers with used oil or antifreeze can be returned.

No electronics, appliances, tires, asbestos, yard waste, trash or pressurized cylinders will be accepted. If you are not sure if a particular waste will be accepted, call WPC at (816) 325-7727.

The Police Department will also be on site for disposal of any type of explosives, fireworks, ammunition and handguns.

Citizens are encouraged to arrive earlier if possible, as lines can be long at this event.

Blue Springs will host its household hazardous waste collection April 27 at Pink Hill Park.