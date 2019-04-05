Hazardous waste collection – Independence will host its annual household hazardous waste mobile collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Liberty, Osage, Walnut and Kansas streets. The free disposal event is for Independence residents only. All types of residential household hazardous waste will be accepted: paint and paint products, motor oil, transmission fluid, antifreeze, household cleaners, solvents, automotive and household batteries, oven cleaner, outdated medicines, poisons, herbicides and pesticides, kerosene, gasoline, fluorescent light bulbs, etc. The Police Department will be on site for disposal of any type of explosives, fireworks, ammunition and handguns. No electronics, appliances, tires, asbestos, yard waste, trash or pressurized cylinders will be accepted. Arrive early if possible, as lines can be long. For more information contact Water Pollution Control at (816) 325-7711.

Day of Dance – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Missouri Town 1855, 8010 E. Park Road, Lee's Summit. Bring your kids or favorite dance partner. The Missouri Town Dancers will demonstrate their skills and teach visitors the traditional dances of yesteryear. Visitors can participate in a variety of contra (line) dances with the direction of an experienced caller and set to the rhythm of stringed instruments. Cost is included in regular admission: $7 for adults, $4 for youths and seniors, and children 5-under are free.

Rummage sale – The Independence Community Rummage Sale is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave. All booth spaces have been taken. Light concessions will be available to purchase.

Missouri Arbor Day – Friday and Saturday at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs. In celebration of Missouri Arbor Day (Friday), visitors will have the chance to select a seedling – short leaf pine, tulip poplar, silky dogwood or pecan – to plant at home. One tree per family or group is available while supplies last, or until 4 p.m. Saturday. The nature center is open at 8 a.m. both days and closes at 5 p.m. Friday.

Frosty Morn Trio – 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Blue Springs North Branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library, 850 N.W. Hunter Driver. Join the musical trio as they combine close vocal harmonies with traditional acoustic instruments in a collection of traditional music, including songs adapted from Appalachian and Celtic fiddle tunes. Register at mymcpl.org/events.