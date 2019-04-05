Independence’s newest elementary school, Cassell Park, is set to open for summer school, and the building’s future teachers, parents and students gathered to celebrate the completion of the building.

Independence School District Superintendent Dale Herl shared the ceremonial scissors with the school’s future students Thursday night, welcoming them and their families to the Cassell Park family as they cut the ribbon.

Cassell Park Elementary marks the 20th elementary school in the district after voters passed the $38 million bond last year. According to the district, Cassell Park will have an “expansive media center,” and what it describes as collaborative student workspaces. The inclusion of the new elementary school in the district is meant to ease overcrowding in classrooms and eliminate all mobile trailers in the district.

Before cutting the ribbon, Herl said the support of the community for Cassell Park was exceedingly valuable.

“This would not be possible without the generous support of our community,” said Herl.

Summer school for Cassell Park Elementary will begin May 29.