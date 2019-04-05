WHAT: City Theatre of Independence presents “Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka,” a stage musical take on the classic tale, with music and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, adapted for the stage by Bricusse and Timothy Allen McDonald, directed by Aaron Stokes and presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
WHERE: Powerhouse Theater at Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence (corner of Truman and Noland roads).
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and April 11-13; 2 p.m. April 14. Dinner theater at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
HOW MUCH: Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for students or those 60-older. Dinner theater tickets are $34 and $32, respectively. For tickets, call 816-325-7367 or online at: www.citytheatreofindependence.org
WHAT'S THE SHOW ABOUT: Dahl's timeless story tells of the world-famous candy man and his quest to find an heir, and this production features the songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder and several new songs. To help find his heir, Wonka stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five insufferable brats with various vices; the fifth is a poor, likable, young boy named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour with his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka's rules in the factory – or suffer the consequences. (from mtishows.com)
CAST
Character: Actor
Willy Wonka/Candy Man: Kai Chapin
Charlie Bucket: Savannah Justice
Grandpa Joe: Philip Bachus
Grandma Josephine: Mellisa Rice
Grandma Georgina: Tammy Porter
Grandpa George: Ken Kasten
Mrs. Bucket: Alexandra Rovirosa
Mr. Bucket: Matthew Campbell
James: Josiah Rovirosa
Matilda: Sarah Ball
Phineous Trout: Hiee Bui
Mrs. Gloop: Elisa Davis
Augustus Gloop: James Malewski
Mr. Salt: J.D. Chambers
Veruca Salt: Cierre Wesley
Mrs. Beauregarde: Wanda Dunlap
Violet Beauregarde: Jessica Ball
Ms. Teavee: Heather Foose
Mike Teavee: Jacob Blegan
Squirrels: Bethany, Elaina & Noah Key
Ensemble (including Candy Kids, Chorus of Cooks, Echoes and The Everlasting Gobstopper Machine): Destiny Montsdeoca, Dylan Cox, Hailey Kasten, Holly Ladage, Josh Felton, Josiah Rovirosa, Kurt Ladage, Mary Lou Krumm, Noelle Postlethweit, Piper Erickson, Priscilla Rovirosa, Sam Porter, Sarah Ball, Shaylee Murray, Steven Rice, Will Grove, Zachary Rovirosa