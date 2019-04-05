WHAT: City Theatre of Independence presents “Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka,” a stage musical take on the classic tale, with music and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, adapted for the stage by Bricusse and Timothy Allen McDonald, directed by Aaron Stokes and presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

WHERE: Powerhouse Theater at Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence (corner of Truman and Noland roads).

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and April 11-13; 2 p.m. April 14. Dinner theater at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

HOW MUCH: Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for students or those 60-older. Dinner theater tickets are $34 and $32, respectively. For tickets, call 816-325-7367 or online at: www.citytheatreofindependence.org

WHAT'S THE SHOW ABOUT: Dahl's timeless story tells of the world-famous candy man and his quest to find an heir, and this production features the songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder and several new songs. To help find his heir, Wonka stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five insufferable brats with various vices; the fifth is a poor, likable, young boy named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour with his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka's rules in the factory – or suffer the consequences. (from mtishows.com)

CAST

Character: Actor

Willy Wonka/Candy Man: Kai Chapin

Charlie Bucket: Savannah Justice

Grandpa Joe: Philip Bachus

Grandma Josephine: Mellisa Rice

Grandma Georgina: Tammy Porter

Grandpa George: Ken Kasten

Mrs. Bucket: Alexandra Rovirosa

Mr. Bucket: Matthew Campbell

James: Josiah Rovirosa

Matilda: Sarah Ball

Phineous Trout: Hiee Bui

Mrs. Gloop: Elisa Davis

Augustus Gloop: James Malewski

Mr. Salt: J.D. Chambers

Veruca Salt: Cierre Wesley

Mrs. Beauregarde: Wanda Dunlap

Violet Beauregarde: Jessica Ball

Ms. Teavee: Heather Foose

Mike Teavee: Jacob Blegan

Squirrels: Bethany, Elaina & Noah Key

Ensemble (including Candy Kids, Chorus of Cooks, Echoes and The Everlasting Gobstopper Machine): Destiny Montsdeoca, Dylan Cox, Hailey Kasten, Holly Ladage, Josh Felton, Josiah Rovirosa, Kurt Ladage, Mary Lou Krumm, Noelle Postlethweit, Piper Erickson, Priscilla Rovirosa, Sam Porter, Sarah Ball, Shaylee Murray, Steven Rice, Will Grove, Zachary Rovirosa