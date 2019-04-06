Work on culverts by the Missouri Department of Transportation will temporarily close several routes in Macon and Adair counties in the upcoming weeks.

Macon County Route AA will be closed Monday from National Avenue to Nickel Avenue. Work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Macon County Route Z will be closed Tuesday from Bugle Avenue to Arizona Street. Work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Macon County Route C will be closed Tuesday from Macon County Route FF to Hertz Street. Work will be completed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Macon County Route BB will be closed Tuesday from Independence Place to Route C. Work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Adair County Route J will be closed Tuesday from Route A to Bellwood Way, Wednesday from Olive Hill to Garden Grove Way and April 17 from Missouri Route 11 to Camelot Way.

Missouri Route 11 will be closed April 15 from Route J to Shingle Oak Way and April 16 from Clay Way to Steer Creek Way.

Knox County Route A will be closed Tuesday from 0.5 miles north of Missouri Route 156 to one mile north of Missouri Route 156 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Knox County Route V will be closed April 15 from Knox County Route HH to Knox County Route AA between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

All Adair County work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. All work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled or delayed.