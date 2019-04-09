A Jefferson City man has been charged in the shooting death of a 19-year-old on Thanksgiving Day 2017 at the Columbia Mall.

Boone County prosecutors on Monday charged 25-year-old Scott Ray Randolph Jr. with a single count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of Jeffrey D. Swope, also of Jefferson City. A warrant was issued for Randolph’s arrest. Court records indicate he is not yet in custody.

Swope was struck by gunfire at about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 23, 2017, in the northern parking lot of the mall and died days later from his injuries, according to initial reports. Police said he was shot while he and another man were inside a vehicle, and the man fired a gun while trying to holster it, but the department did not elaborate on the circumstances.

Columbia police detective Jonathan Voss, in a probable cause statement submitted to prosecutors March 19, wrote Randolph called 911 after the shooting and told operators he was putting his pistol in a holster when it fired, striking Swope in the eye.

“Randolph told the operator, ‘my holster made it go off,’ and that he did not touch the trigger,” Voss wrote in the affidavit.

Voss continued that when officers arrived, Swope was sitting in the driver’s seat and Randolph was located nearby. He was taken to the police station for questioning and told detectives multiple times the gun went off in the holster.

Officers found the pistol in the passenger side floorboard of the vehicle, according to the affidavit. However, the pistol, Voss wrote, was in the holster and the retention strap was snapped. Voss wrote he inspected the holster and saw no signs of damage consistent with a firearm being fired inside it.

Police sent the pistol and holster to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for analysis. Voss wrote a forensic examination showed no signs of damage to the holster consistent with a gun being fired inside. The department also bought three identical holsters and Voss returned to the lab to confirm the results.

“All three holsters showed obvious damage from the firearm discharge that included tearing of the seam along the bottom edge, tearing on the interior lining and burning and or scorching of the interior lining,” Voss wrote. “None of these were present in Randolph’s holster.”

A hearing has not been set. It’s not clear if Randolph has an attorney.

ppratt@columbiatribune.com

815-1718