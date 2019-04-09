The Mark Twain Transmission Line construction team is scheduled to begin using helicopters to string transmission lines along portion of the project area in Adair and Schuyler counties this week.

According to a press release from Ameren, using helicopters will allow contractor JF Electric to perform work more efficiently and minimize property damage. The work will occur intermittently through June.

“While the work is interesting, our number one priority for the project, our team and communities is safety. We encourage motorists who notice the helicopter work to focus on the road, maintain a safe speed, refrain from taking photos while driving and keep a safe distance from work crews,” the release said.