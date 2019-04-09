A home in south Columbia was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday morning when a blaze in a kitchen spread throughout one unit of a duplex.

The Boone County Fire Protection District responded about 8:35 a.m. to a call about the fire at 302 E. Catherine Drive and found “heavy fire coming out of the front of the structure,” Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said.

The two residents of the apartment and their dog escaped without injury, as did a neighbor with three dogs in an adjoining apartment in the duplex.

The fire was initially reported as a grease fire. No estimate of damages was available at press time.