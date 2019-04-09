Columbia police said a report of a man carrying a rifle, which prompted a modified lockdown of several schools, could not be verified.

Police responded about 2 p.m. today to the area of North 8th Street and Wilkes Boulevard to reports a man was walking down the street carrying a gun. However, according to spokesman Jeff Pitts, officers were not able to locate a person matching that description or uncover any evidence the incident took place.

“Officers extensively canvassed the area looking to the subject, however, all the responding officers did not locate the subject,” Pitts said. “This event has been cleared as unsubstantiated due to no evidence being found of the claim.”

The report prompted a modified lockdown — no one other than authorized personnel can go in or out of the buildings, but classes continue — at Jefferson Middle School, Douglass High School, Park Avenue Preschool and Ridgeway Elementary School, according to Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark.

Additional officers were also dispatched to those schools and stayed until the end of the school day as a precaution, Pitts said.

Nearby Columbia College was not placed on lockdown, but students were alerted by text message to report any suspicious activity to campus safety personnel, according to spokesman Sam Fleury.