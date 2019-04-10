The City of Kirksville is still seeking applicants through Friday for several citizen commissions.

The Airport and Transportation Commission is seeking an applicant for one partial term which will expire in August 2021. The ATC makes recommendations for policies that affect transportation networks which serve the Kirksville area. Applicants should be interested in improving the transportation resources, facilities, systems and networks serving the Kirksville area.

The Tax Increment Financing Commission is seeking an applicant for one partial term which will expire in October 2019. The TIF Commission authorizes the transaction of business and exercise of powers for the city’s TIF districts.

The Watershed Management Commission is seeking applicants for two full terms that would expire in March 2022. One position must be filled by a citizen of the community, while another must be filled by someone who owns land within the Hazel Creek Watershed. Applicants should show interest in the conservation and management of our local watersheds.

Visit kirksvillecity.com/citizensserve to submit an application.

For more information, contact City Clerk Lindsay Leckbee at (660) 627-1225.