A Kirksville woman was arrested Monday after breaking into a building and attempting to assault the occupant with a baseball bat.

The Kirksville Police Department responded to a report of a woman attempting to hit a man with a baseball bat. According to a KPD police report, the male victim told police the suspect had broken into his business on W. Harrison Street and began hitting the door of the apartment in the back, where he lives. The victim said the suspect made accusations and threatened to kill him.

The victim said the suspect attempted to hit him with a baseball bat she was carrying, but did not make contact. He said she began walking away toward Main Street after he called 911.

A police officer located the suspect at her residence. According to the police report, the suspect told the officer first that she planned to murder the victim and then that she did not want to murder him but was upset with him.

The victim told police he and the suspect had previously been in a romantic relationship.

Laas was placed under arrest and charged with burglary, third-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.