After more than three years of construction, the Adair County Nursing Home District’s new facility, The Pines Adult Care Center, is open and all residents have moved in.

The new facility is divided into four separate buildings, or “neighborhoods,” each of which has its own staff, dining facilities and recreation areas. Three are for long-term residents; one is for shorter-term stays by people who need post-acute rehabilitation services following hospital stays for surgery, injury or illness.

Wendy Besler, director of nursing at the Pines, said post-acute patients typically stay for 20 to 30 days, while those in long-term care stay indefinitely.

“They make it their home,” Besler said.

Administrator Jim Richardson said The Pines is licensed to house up to 133 patients and expects to run a census of approximately 80 at a time in its first year.

The facility’s central core also boasts improved rehabilitation equipment. In addition to a gym, there is a therapy pool and a small replica house with a working kitchen where patients can work on rebuilding skills like walking on various services, getting in and out of cars and handling dishes. A coffee shop area provides a space to work on speaking and conversation skills.

“Before we had the new facility, we had to work on transfers in real vehicles, and in January and February, the weather’s not really conducive to that,” Richardson said.

In the four neighborhoods, all food is served restaurant-style with residents able to order off a daily menu at mealtimes as well as from among alternative items served at any time. Each wing also houses a “pub” and a “lodge,” gathering areas where residents and congregate together or with their guests. In the pub area, residents can enjoy a cocktail — with permission from a doctor.

Besler said a variety of recreational activities are available for residents, including the ever-popular bingo. Richardson said The Pines is looking into transporting residents to the nearby YMCA for other recreational activities, as well as possibly to Kirksville High School to watch sports games.

Richardson said the new facility’s neighborhood concept means staff spends less time transporting items from one place to another and more time caring for residents.

“Another thing is the technologies that we’ve built into the new system,” Richardson said. “The call-light system is completely wireless so that you don’t have a lot of those bells and ringing tones going on, so it’s a much quieter environment. It also allows for the guests and the residents to move their devices where they need them.”

Besler said the fact that the new facility is all on one level is also helpful and that avoiding time on elevators or stairs has made the staff more efficient.

New technology also enables The Pines to help reduce the risk of residents with memory problems or other mental health issues leaving the building alone, Besler said. Residents who have been assessed as an “elopement risk” wear a wristband called a WanderGuard. If the wristband comes near one of the facility’s doors, the door will lock; if the resident wearing the wristband attempts to exit, the WanderGuard starts beeping.

“Now with this technology, whenever anyone hits the door, all of the handheld devices that the staff carry get a message that tells them who they are looking for and which door,” Besler said. “It will actually even give a picture.”

Richardson said the new facility cost a total of $12 million. He said the nursing home district’s Board of Directors will determine what to do with the previous building.

Richardson said both staff and residents have been happy with the new facility.

“It’s been really exciting,” Richardson said.

The Pines accepts Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance.