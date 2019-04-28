Kirksville firefighters worked to increase an everyday form of public safety Friday by promoting the correct usage of children’s car seats.

Parents could stop by the Kirksville Fire Station to have a firefighter check their child’s car seat, making sure it was up-to-date, installed correctly and facing the right direction.

Kirksville Fire Department Capt. Joe Schilling said the car seat checks were part of a training exercise for firefighters as well as a public service.

“Today is the end of a 24-hour child passenger safety technician class that we just got done over the last three days,” Schilling said. “Today we’re doing what’s called a car seat checkup event so that the new technicians could go through and actually do real seat installs, explain to the parents how to do the installs, and make sure that they’re done correctly.”

Schilling said the KFD wants to make sure parents understand how to choose the right car seat and how to correctly install it so their children will be as protected as possible in the event of a car accident.

“Any misuse could cause injury or death to the child,” Schilling said.

Schilling said common mistakes included using a seat’s harness incorrectly, placing infants in forward-facing car seats (the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children ride in a rear-facing car seat at least until age 2 and, if possible, up to age 4) and using seats or seat belts that children have outgrown.