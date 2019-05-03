Levi Mehringer admitted he was a little worried as the USS Mehringer embarked on its maiden voyage. The 11 year old believed the vessel to be seaworthy, but couldn’t be certain.

“We had never tested our boat in water, so I was a little bit nervous,” he said.

As he and his sister, 8-year-old Eliana, shoved off from the side of the pool Saturday during the Kirksville Parks and Recreation Department’s third annual cardboard boat race, they had to be pleasantly surprised. Their combination of duct tape, cardboard and liquid nails was watertight after all.

Of course, then they came to the next challenge: paddling.

“It was harder,” Eliana said.

Abby Jorn was the first to make a single lap across the pool. Inspired by her parents and with an idea from YouTube, she needed just seven hours to build her boat. Still, she was skeptical of whether she’d spend the trip above or below the water, thanks in some part to ribbing from her father.

“He kept calling it a submarine, so I don’t know,” she laughed.

Tate and Trace Lock, ages 10 and 8, entered the event in the USS Lock. Unlike their fellow sailors, their boat was completely gray thanks to seven rolls of duct tape applied over three days.

The duo struggled to get a rhythm going in the paddling department, but still had a blast. Well, except for the paddling.

“It was bad,” Tate said. “Very bad.”