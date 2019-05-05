The University of Missouri Extension is offering a summer youth gardening program for children ages 8-13.

The “Kirksville Garden ’N Grow” program will meet every Monday and Thursday from May 30 to August 8 from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Adair County Extension Center. The program is an educational opportunity developed by University of Missouri Extension that blends positive youth development and academic learning with horticulture training and community service.

Vegetables that the children grow are theirs to take home. Excess produce from the gardens is donated to a local food pantry.

Participants must register online at extension.missouri.edu by May 20. For more information, call (660) 665-9866.