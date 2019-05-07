Turkey hunters in Missouri harvested 36,231 birds during the 2019 regular spring turkey season, according to preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Youth turkey hunters harvested 2,546 birds during the spring youth weekend, bringing the total to 38,777. That is an increase of approximately 3,000 over the 2018 turkey hunting season.

In Adair County, hunters harvested 508 turkeys in total, including 420 adult gobblers, 85 juvenile gobblers, and three bearded hens. For more information on turkey hunting in Missouri, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov.