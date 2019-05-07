The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Kansas City District Office is hosting a series of small business assistance informational sessions across Missouri, including in Kirksville.

Participants will learn about free resources available through the SBA to help them plan, launch, manage, and grow their businesses.

“It is a shared responsibility of every citizen in each of these counties to learn about these programs and take advantage of them,” said Kansas City Deputy District Director Dennis Larkin. The Kirksville session will be held May 31 at noon at the Northeast Regional Conservation Office.

Participants can register online at eventbrite.com.