According to Kirksville Kiwanis Club member Randy Hagerty, there’s only one place to be Saturday mornings in Kirksville - downtown at the Kiwanis Farmers’ Market.

The market opened for the 2019 season Saturday, marking its 40th year. Local producers will pack the downtown square from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday through October.

“This is the place to be on a Saturday morning in Kirksville,” Hagerty said. “It’s a place to get locally grown fruits and vegetables, so you know where your produce is coming from; to get high-quality baked goods and baked products and crafts.”

The market changes throughout the year as the growing season progresses. This early in the season there are some early vegetables, baked goods and crafts. Later, more fruits and vegetables will be available. And with all of the spots booked, options will be plentiful.

“We’re going to have the biggest market we’ve had in 40 years,” Hagerty said.

Rod Belzer, of Winigan Farms, has been a vendor at the market for the last seven years. In the early market season he’s mostly selling plants, as well as honey and shiitake mushrooms. Later, he’ll have a full assortment of produce.

A cattle farmer by trade, Belzer also runs the greenhouses at the Linn County SB40 in Brookfield, and teaches through the University of Missouri Extension. It all contributes to his livelihood, but what really keeps Belzer coming back are the people.

“I really enjoy seeing the people every week. I just had a young couple come up and he’s getting ready to graduate from ATSU. They’ve been customers of mine for four years, so I’ve seen their little boy from the day he was born up to now. Every week you see the same people, and Kirksville has enough of a transient population that you’re always seeing someone new and making new acquaintances,” he said.

Chris Vestal is a teacher at the Kirksville R-III School District and has been selling baked goods at the market for the last 14 years. Her sales supplement her income, and it’s money well earned given her preparation schedule. She starts planning Monday and Tuesday of a week and then bakes before and after school both Thursday and Friday in order to have a fresh assortment ready for Saturday morning.

It’s a lot of work, but the people make it worthwhile.

“Talking with the people every year and seeing them again, going through their stories, seeing their kids grow up, too, over the years. You build bonds of friendship with people,” she said.

Fran Dougherty agreed. From Huntsville, Mo., Dougherty makes and sells quilts, and has been selling them each week at the Kiwanis Farmers’ Market for about 17 years.

“I really like coming up here. I’ve met a lot of great people throughout the years,” she said.

While helping connect local producers with the community, the event also serves as a major fundraiser for the Kirksville Kiwanis Club. The club charges vendors $10 per space each week and so far this year has deposited $6,000 in the bank. That money will fund Kiwanis scholarship programs and local reading initiatives. Through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library the club has given away about 240 books each month to children from birth to age 5, and with its Reading Is Fundamental Program another 90 books each month to children at Head Start.

“Virtually all of that money is staying in the community,” Hagerty said.