JCPenney general manager Janet Lee Gremaud, of the Kirksville store, was recently awarded the company’s prestigious Founder’s Award for outstanding accomplishments in 2018.

The Founder’s Award highlights store leaders excelling in the areas of financial performance, customer and client service and business expertise. With more than 860 JCPenney stores across the country, Gremaud was one of 80 leaders presented with the Founder’s Award.

“The 2018 Founder’s Awards recipients have played a key role in driving the JCPenney business, embodying our Warrior values of loyalty, passion, service and courage,” said Kim Dowgielewicz, Midwest regional vice president for JCPenney. “The Founder’s Award is the Company’s highest honor, recognizing leadership excellence. I’m proud of our talented group of associates at the JCPenney in Kirksville who earned this special recognition, and look forward to another successful year in Kirksville.”