The Little Blue River in eastern Independence, among many other rivers across much of the region, remains under a flood warning.

Also, with heavy rain and some areas getting severe weather, Gov. Mike Parson today declared a state of emergency, citing flash flooding in urban areas, water rescues in southwest Missouri and other incidents. There were two water rescues north of Grain Valley this morning.

The Kansas City area remains under a flood warning, with most of the concern being flash flooding. The rain is expected to let up at least some this evening, but more heavy rain could come Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, and overall there’s a chance of rain and thunderstorms every day right through the Memorial Day weekend.

The effects are many. U.S. 24 was closed today from Sterling Avenue to Willow in Independence and Sugar Creek. Amtrak announced that Missouri River Runner service, with stops in Independence and Lee’s Summit, will be switched to bus service Wednesday and Thursday.

There is also water across roads in many places across the region, and authorities remind drivers of the slogan, “Turn around, don’t drown.” Water’s depth often cannot be known for sure, and even a few inches of moving water can carry a vehicle away.

The LIttle Blue’s flood stage at Lake City in 18 feet. At 3:45 this afternoon, it was measured at 20.6 feet, and it’s projected to crest at 20.9 this evening. The flood warning for the river runs through Wednesday evening.

With water above 18 feet, nearby areas begin to flood. Among the impacts is the closing of the Little Blue Trace Trail, popular with walkers and bicyclists.

The river also was at 21.4 feet, just above the flood stage of 21 feet, at Lee’s Summit Road.

With the ground saturated and heavy rain continuing, other rivers are flooding too. In 24 hours – 4 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. today – Blue River at 12th Street in Kansas City rose from 11 feet to 23.41 feet. Flood stage is 30 feet.

The Missouri River at Sibley was at 27.08 feet this morning and headed to a crest of 29.7 feet overnight – well into “moderate” flood stage. It’s not expected to fall below the minor flood stage, 22 feet, for another 10 days. Downriver, the Missouri was already into moderate flood stage this afternoon at Napoleon, with a reading of 25.59 feet and an expected crest overnight of 26.9 feet.

All along the area where the Missouri River touches or flows across the state of Missouri – from the northwest corner of the state downriver to north of St. Louis – the river is generally at minor or moderate flood stage, except in the immediate Kansas City area. In the coming days, it’s expected to hit major flood stage in mid-Missouri in places such as Glasgow and Jefferson City, as well as on downstream. Nothing that severe is forecast for this area.