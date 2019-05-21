Five reasons to try berries

• Berries are a good source of fiber that may help improve digestive health.

• Berries are a nutrient powerhouse. They provide many nutrients and are lower in calories

• Berries are heart-healthy. Blackberries and strawberries have been shown to help lower cholesterol.

• Berries are naturally sweet and require no additional sweetener.

• Berries are delicious alone or in recipes. For breakfast, try berries topped with Greek yogurt and chopped nuts.

Dark Chocolate

and Mixed Berries

Serves 6

All you need:

1 cup 60% cacao chocolate chips

1 cup mixed berries, such as: raspberries blueberries, strawberries, etc.

All you do:

Wash berries thoroughly and dry with paper towels; set aside.

Microwave chocolate chips in a small microwave-safe bowl, uncovered, on 50% power for 1 minute; stir. Microwave on 50 percent power for 2 to 3 minutes more, stirring every 30 seconds until chocolate is melted and smooth.

Fill ice cube trays 2/3-full of melted dark chocolate. Add mixed berries and press into the chocolate. Refrigerate for 1 hour before removing the chocolate cubes.

Nutrition information (per serving): 110 calories 6 g fat, no trans fat, no cholesterol, no sodium, 1g total carbohydrates, 2g dietary fiber, 8g total sugars, 1g protein, 10% Vitamin C and 4% iron.

Tracey Shaffer, RD, LD, is a Hy-Vee dietitian at the Blue Springs location. The information provided should not be construed as professional medical advice. Email her at tshaffer@hy-vee.com.