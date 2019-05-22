Animals Best Friends has a beautiful American bulldog mix named Desi who is looking for her forever home.

Desi is shy at first, but after she warms up to new people she is very friendly. This loving girl enjoys playing in the yard and going for walks. She responds to the commands “sit” and “wait” and wants to mind her humans. ABF prefers placing her in a home with no pets or with a male dog that conforms to her play style. They also do not want to place Desi in a home with small children or cats.

Desi’s adoption fee includes six months of heart worm preventative, one free medical exam (at the time of adoption) with the adopter’s veterinarian, and a six-week training opportunity to help Desi adjust to her new family.

If you are looking for a dog to join your family and think that Desi might be a good fit, please go to our website www.animalsbestfriends.org and complete an application. ABF does home visits and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.

Please mark your calendars for the next ABF fundraiser on May 31 at Hamburger Mary’s from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Hambingo is crazy fun and it’s for a great cause.