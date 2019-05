Dr. Donald Suggs, publisher and executive editor of the St. Louis American, spoke last week during the A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry & Oral Health’s 2019 commencement ceremony. Dr. Suggs is a civil rights activist, retired oral surgeon and former art gallery owner.

MOSDOH saw 44 students become doctors of dental medicine. ATSU also had three students receive master of public health degrees.