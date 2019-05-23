The Missouri State High School Track and Field Championships will not be held Friday and Saturday at Jefferson City High School because of damage from a tornado that ripped through the sports complex, doing major damage to the field, press box and stands.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced this morning that Class 3 state will be held at the University of Missouri, Class 4 will be at Washington High School in Washington, Mo., and Class 5 will be at Battle High School in Columbia.

It will now be a one-day meet on Saturday.

"It doesn't affect us too much, as we have mostly single-event kids, so as tough as it's going to be for some kids and teams, it's not a big deal for us," Chrisman coach Tyler Rathke said.

All events, at all three locations, will begin at 9 a.m. with the boys high jump kicking off the field events and the girls 100-meter hurdles, beginning at 10 a.m., to start the track events.

All para events will take place at the Class 3 meet at Walton Stadium on the campus of the University of Missouri.