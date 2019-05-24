On land and water, law enforcement agencies are gearing up for the kick-off of the summer season. The influx of tourists and second homeowners during the season, means more traffic on lake area roadways and tens of thousands of boaters on Lake of the Ozarks.

Managing the changes that come with the summer season can be a challenge. For the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, increasing staffing and concentrating header patrols in busier areas of the county will begin this weekend.

Capt. Chris Twitchell said deputies will be out and not only doing routine patrols but extra manpower will be assigned to those areas that are considered to be high traffic locations.

“We are anticipating a busy holiday and season ahead,” he said. “We will ramp up heading into Memorial Day. During the season, we have extra deputies on hand.”

Twitches said although the additional manpower does add up to an increase in overtime costs, visibility is a strong deterrent to bad behavior.

The increased presence will be especially noticeable on the Horseshoe Bend, near resort areas and on the westside.

On Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division Director Captain Matt Walz said there are 18 marine trooper positions on Lake of the Ozarks in Troop F. Of those 18, 1 position will be open this summer, leaving 17 troopers to man the lake. Three of those are marine troopers in training who are scheduled to be fully trained by mid-July.

Walk said the troopers who are still in training are those who have decided to transfer into marine operations. Once assigned to a marine vacancy, they go through a 4-week marine academy training followed by a 40-day field training with a veteran marine trooper.

Traditionally, Memorial Day is one of the 3 busiest weekends of the year. It is followed by the Lake Race the next weekend which is expected to draw thousands of spectators.

As far as preparedness for the season, Lake Ozark Police Department adjusts their scheduling to make sure they have adequate personnel coverage during the busy ‘peak’ hours during the week, but especially on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. LOPOD Chief Gary Lauderville said With extra events held on the Strip during the year, it does become challenging trying to accommodate the event and still have adequate patrol for the rest of the city, but we also try to schedule for that according to needs as well.

“I wouldn’t say we have any special “problems” but rather special situations. With the Bagnell Dam Strip in our city, it draws a lot of interest from the visitors as a place to be, as well as locals. Many different events on the Strip from early May through September also add to the congestion and busyness,” Lauderville said. “We have several bars/restaurants on the Strip in close proximity of each other which can raise potential issues later on in the evenings with the influx of people and alcohol.”

Lauderhill said his staff try to positively interact with the public as best they can so they all have an enjoyable trip to the lake.