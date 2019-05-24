Doug McCain, son of U.S. John McCain, will accept the Truman Public Service Award in his father’s name.

The city of Independence gives the award each year to someone in public life to has exhibited Truman’s traits that the city says included “dedication, industry, ability, honesty and integrity.”

The ceremony is set for 10 a.m. June 1 at the Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., just west of the Square and just east of the Truman Home. The event is free and open to the public. Recipients typically give a short speech.

John McCain, a Navy pilot who was a prisoner of war for five and a half years during the Vietnam War, died last year, having spent 30 years in the Senate. He was the Republican nominee for president in 2008.

“You don’t have to be a Democrat to admire Harry Truman. I’ve always admired him,” McCain said in 2016, when he was in Kansas City to accept the Truman Good Neighbor Award.

This is the 45th year for the Public Service Award. McCain is the 12th U.S. senator to receive it. Others have included Presidents Ford, Carter and Clinton, Vice President Hubert Humphrey, authors such a David McCullough and Michael Beschloss, and Gen. Matthew Ridgway, who commanded American forces during the Korean War. Last year’s winner was Janet Napolitano, secretary of homeland security in President Obama’s first term.

The award is usually given at the Truman Library, but the Memorial Building – rechristened the Truman Memorial Building after a major renovation more than 15 years ago – has a strong connection to Harry Truman as well. He fought in World War I, and once back home helped lead the effort to erect the building in honor of those who died in the war. It’s also where Harry and Bess voted.