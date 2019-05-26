Blue Springs South High School

Commencement at Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City

Class size: 487 students

Top 1 percent: Matthew Clark, Nathan Gentry, Nathaniel Henks, Brett Vaughn, Kylee Willis

Academic excellence award (selected by faculty): Anna Kochman, Nathan Gentry

Post-secondary: more than $8 million in scholarships

Class speakers: Michaela Ross: She relayed a Jim Valvano quote one of her teachers liked:

“If you laugh, you think and you cry, that's a full day, that's a heck of a day, do that every seven days a week, you're going to have something special.”

Ross told her classmates they've all had unique experiences that allowed them to learn and grow in different ways.

“Make sure to treasure those full days, those heck of a days,” she said. “We all have something to contribute to influence the future.”

Ross also talked of how young sea turtles have to struggle along the beach to reach the water.

“In order to be able to survive when we reach the tide, you have to summon the strength to comb the entire beach,” she said. “Be willing to grow and embrace the process. Celebrate the victories, even the small ones.

“Take off, ride the currents and thrive in your destiny.”

Drake Wood: He discussed the importance of taking risks in life – albeit not a negative risk like asking a girl you know doesn't like you at all out on a date – and knowing that failure after failure will become success after success.

“The greatest adversity we face often can be our greatest reward,” he said. “The entire point of a risk is to take a leap of faith.

“Those setbacks can and will make us stronger.”