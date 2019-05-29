WHAT: Blue Springs City Theatre presents the comedy “The Kitchen Witches” by Caroline Smith (2003), directed by Mike Masterson and produced by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc. Masterson directed a production of this show last year at City Theatre of Independence, and the cast, by chance, also is reprised from that show.

WHERE: Blue Springs High School Auditorium (formerly Blue Springs Civic Center), 2000 N.W. Ashton Drive, Blue Springs.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and June 7-8; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9.

HOW MUCH: Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (60-older) and children (12-younger). Opening night is “Girls Night Out,” with buy one ticket, get one half-price.

WHAT'S THE SHOW ABOUT: Isobel Lomax and Dolly Biddle are two “mature” cable-access cooking show hostesses who have hated each other for 30 years, ever since Larry Biddle dated one and married the other. Isobel makes a surprise appearance on the last episode of Dolly’s show “Baking with Babcha,” and audiences love the spontaneous tongue lashings that follow. An inspired executive puts them together on a new TV show called “The Kitchen Witches,” and the insults are flung harder than the food.

Dolly’s long-suffering TV-producer son, Stephen, tries to keep them on track, but as long as one woman’s dressing room is one inch closer to the set than the other’s, it’s a losing battle, and family secrets get revealed as the show becomes a ratings smash and Dolly and Isobel top both Martha Stewart and Jerry Springer.

Creators of “The Kitchen Witches” encourage productions of the show to use local business names, locations and sponsors at the appropriate spots in the script. (from samuelfrench.com)

CAST

Character: Actor

Dolly Biddle: Janet Shelman

Stephen Biddle: Michael Morris

Isobel Lomax: Mary Masterson

Robyn, the camera gal: Sarah Felton

– Compiled by Mike Genet