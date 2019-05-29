Tickets remain on sale until midnight tonight for the KC Food Truck Face-Off, hosted by the Independence Chamber of Commerce. The event includes a collection of Kansas City food trucks competing for residents’ votes to earn the Critic’s Choice Award.

The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, on the north side of the Independence Square, near the Independence Chamber of Commerce building at 210 W. Truman Road.

Residents can purchase tickets for $35, which allows them to sample entrees from five trucks featuring a variety of flavors. While participants are sampling these flavors, they can also enjoy products from local breweries and play yard games.

The participating trucks, dubbed the 2019 Rookie Class, are:

• KC Cajun.

• Mattie’s Vegan Eats.

• Nikki G’s SoulQ Bistro.

• Da Poke Wagon.

• Ciao Bella Ice Creamery & Bakery.

Food critics will vote using an app, with instructions on how to download when they arrive at the event, according to Alex Grippy, administrative assistant with the Independence Council for Economic Development.

The event will be emceed by Brandon Simpson, owner of Jazzy B’s, a Kansas City barbecue favorite.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticket Tailor at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/foodtruckfaceoff