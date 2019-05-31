1 Beaches open – The Jackson County beaches at Blue Springs Lake and Longview Lake will open for the season at 11 a.m. Saturday, after a week's delay due to flooding. The beaches will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day until Aug. 17, when the beaches will be open weekends only until Labor Day. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for senior and children (15-younger). A $1/person discount is available for groups of 20 or more with 48 hours notice. Admission to the Rowdy Ribbits Inflatable Water Park at Longview Lake is $20 per hour with beach admission.

2 Park concert – Blue Springs Parks & Recreation's summer concert series, which is on Sunday evenings 6-8 p.m. at Rotary Park, 600 N.W. Vesper St., started last week. The band for Sunday's concert is CrossThread, a metro area band that plays country, rock and blues music with an emphasis in “outlaw country.”

3 Farmers markets – Market-goers have their choices Saturdays. The market in downtown Blue Springs is open 7 a.m. to noon. The Independence Uptown Market, 211 W. Truman Road, has its weekly market 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Wednesday markets begin next week). The market at Drumm Farm, 3210 S. Lee's Summit Road, is open 8 a.m. to noon. Produce, baked goods, eggs and jams available.

4 Critters and fireflies – Burr Oak Woods, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, has its weekly critter feeding at 3 p.m. Saturday at the nature center. Walk in and see what's for dinner for the captive amphibians, fish and turtles. Then from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the nature center is the Firefly Experience. Learn more about these insects, make a firefly craft and take a hike into the forest to watch the fireflies appear. No registration required.

5 Adam Sandler – The actor/comedian brings 100% Fresher Tour to the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence for a show at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Special guest is Rob Schneider, and doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com, starting at $79. The show contains adult content and is intended for mature audiences.