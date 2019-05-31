An Independence teen faces several charges for allegedly shooting a man with whom he'd arranged a gun sale and planned to rob. The incident left the victim paralyzed from the chest down and led to a police standoff in March in northeast Independence

Sean Quinn, 16, has been charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with first-degree assault and robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. The juvenile court recently certified Quinn to be charged as an adult.

The shooting happened in the early afternoon of March 25 at a set of duplexes on the 17300 block of Susquehanna Drive, just east of Jennings Road and south of U.S. 24. According to court documents, officers responded to a shooting call and found a man laying in the stairwell with an apparent bullet wound to the chest. The man said he had met “Quinn” to purchase an item and Quinn had shot him and stolen his backpack and cell phone.

One officer knew Quinn lived two buildings down from the shooting, and after officers surrounded that home Quinn's mother said he was next door at his aunt's place. Police got all others inside that home to exit, but Quinn remained inside and refused to come out. When he did surrender to police, it was about three hours after the shooting.

According to court documents, Quinn told police he had shot the victim but claimed it was another juvenile who had planned the robbery. Quinn walked with the victim to withdraw cash before the transaction, during which the other juvenile grabbed the backpack from behind. During the struggle, the victim tried to grab the gun, and that's when Quinn shot him.

The other juvenile said Quinn told him he planned to rob the victim. Police also found Facebook messages in which Quinn said he was going to do a “lick” – slang for robbery.

At the hospital, police learned the bullet hit the victim's spine and paralyzed him.

Quinn's bond has been set at $200,000, 10 percent or secured.