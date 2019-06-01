Lunches being served at area community centers for the week beginning June 3.

Palmer Center – 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence

Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Suggested donation: $3; guests: $6. You may reserve a meal up to three days in advance. To make or cancel your reservation, call 325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999, ext. 4.

All meals are served with milk.

MONDAY: Soup and salad bar, 11:30 a.m. Ham and yams, Brussels sprouts, corn bread, cake and ice cream, noon.

TUESDAY: Soup and salad bar, 11:30 a.m. Sweet and sour meatballs with rice, winter blend vegetables, bread, noon.

WEDNESDAY: Soup and salad bar, 11:30 a.m. Mexican bean and cheese burritos, refried beans, pudding, noon.

THURSDAY: Soup and salad bar, 11:30 a.m. BBQ pork ribs, oven-fried potatoes, corn, rhubarb crisp, noon.

FRIDAY: Soup and salad bar, 11:30 a.m. Catfish, oven-baked potatoes, garlic bread, ice cream, noon.

Vesper Hall – 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger. Reservations will be taken up to 3 p.m. the day before. After that will be considered a walk-in and you're asked to wait until noon to check in. Call 228-0181.

Meals include bread, milk, coffee, tea.

MONDAY: Beef taco salad, refried beans, tortilla chips, pineapple.

TUESDAY: Curried chicken, stir fry veggies, steamed cabbage, mandarin oranges.

WEDNESDAY: Lemon pepper fish, potatoes au gratin, steamed broccoli, plum halves.

THURSDAY: Chicken and pineapple pizza, buttered carrots, spring mix with blueberries, sliced apples.

FRIDAY: Ham and Swiss hoagie, smoky black bean and corn salad, cole slaw, banan

Fairmount Community Center – 217 S. Cedar St., Independence

Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Suggested donation: $3.50 for everyone. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance; call 254-8334.

Each meal served with bread or roll, and milk.

MONDAY: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, dessert.

TUESDAY: Ham with mac & cheese, broccoli, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Wild rice chicken, antigua vegetables, dessert.

THURSDAY: Taco salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: Chicken patty with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, dessert.