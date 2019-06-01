I'm a repeat offender of running out of time – although after studying my own case, I believe it's a matter of not taking the time – and all I can say is, "I'm guilty."

Always being in a hurry and scrambling in many different directions is making me an impatient person, and I don't like it. Time doesn't stand still, but then neither do I. For whatever reason I feel compelled to complete as many projects as humanly possible in one day and then wonder why I run out of time, and energy.

I’ve tried to adopt Dad’s outlook on life, but it’s just not taking hold yet. Many years ago, while sitting at a stoplight watching cars buzz by, Dad commented on how people were in such a hurry these days, and that sparked another story of his time spent on the farm as a child. Sitting in hammocks during the heat of the day or lying in the grass at night counting the stars, time on the farm was the best time of his life.

"When was the last time you slowed down long enough to enjoy life?" he blurted out while we were racing down the freeway, hurrying to get his groceries picked up so I could hurry back to work.

I thought about it and felt guilty because there are so many people in my life I love being with, but because I think I've run out of time I neglect spending time with them. A country song comes to mind. The story is of a man who finds out, at 40 years old, he only has a short time to live. In the melody he tells his friend "you need to live life like you’re dying." It's all about taking the time to make the time.

Probably the reason I love to mow the 10 acres is I can't do anything else but just sit there (except to watch out for the fences). It takes quite a bit of time, but I always have the patience for it, as it lulls me into a state of being still and listening – not just to the clanking of the motor, but really listening.

I once read in the “Good Book” the answers in life can only be found when you are still and listen. If only I would take more time.

"The last time I slowed down," I answered Dad, "was when time stood still." I laughed at my own joke, although he didn’t think it was funny.

Time flies when you're having fun – but I think I'm going to try and take Dad’s advice and learn how to slow down.

Maybe I need to buy a hammock.

