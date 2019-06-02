We’re now beyond Memorial Day, which means that (unofficially) summer has begun. With that comes the Kirksville Arts Association’s Summer on the Square concert series. Each week this summer, the Daily Express will preview the upcoming show by interviewing the band. The series begins at 7 p.m. Friday on the Adair County Courthouse lawn with Keota. Here is our Q&A with band member Mary Beth Truitt.



How did Keota get started?

We were a group of friends that just got together to play some music and eat some good food. Soon after we were asked to play for a gig and that’s how we got started.



Your music is described as “acoustic with attitude.” What does that mean?

“Acoustic with attitude” came about because we are pretty high energy band and we have a lot of fun playing. I think that interaction comes across to the audience.



Keota has become a staple of Summer on the Square. What keeps the group coming back?

We love Summer on the Square in Kirksville. It’s a great place to play, first of all, because the acoustics are so wonderful with our sound bouncing off the building. But I think mostly because people are so appreciative.



What do you enjoy about performing?

I think I can answer for everyone on this one. We love making music between us whether it’s in the living room, out on our back deck, or performing for people live. There’s something about performing live for people, and again the interaction between us and the audience is always something that keeps us coming back for more!



What are some of the more difficult aspects of performing?

Probably for outdoor gigs is the weather! We’ve performed in all kinds of weather. In the summer the heat, the rain; in the fall when we’re outdoors it can be awfully cold!



When did you personally get started in music?

I’ve been involved with music my entire life. Had a very musical family. I have a classical background but also a country background. I love all kinds of music.



When you aren’t working on music, what else keeps you busy?

I am retired now so I can devote my time to a lot of personal interests. My husband and I have a farm, we enjoy camping in the summer and I’m still very involved with our theater group, carousel productions in Macon.



Any message you’d like to send to Kirksville about your upcoming concert?

If you’ve never heard us we invite you to come take a listen. We really like to have fun, we are good friends and I think that comes across in the music. Would love to have you join us.