Denise Clark needed to do a double-take. Then a triple-take. Then another. And even after a fifth look she wasn’t convinced her eyes were working properly.

Kirksville’s drama teacher was standing in a mall in Springfield, Mo., staring at her cellphone. Earlier that day her six-student Readers Theatre act had performed in the opening round of the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s Speech, Debate and Theatre Championships, so the message she was reading was not unexpected.

The content of the message, however, left Clark more than slightly stunned.

“I was prepared to deliver the, ‘I’m so sorry, you did a great job,’ speech. I get the text that said Kirksville and three other schools, probably much bigger, advance. I think I had to look at that five times because in 24 years I’ve never had a group advance,” Clark said. “I just kept looking at that Kirksville name and thinking, ‘Kirksville…did they mean Kirkwood?’”

Ready to deliver news she called “epic,” Clark sent a text message to seniors Ana Pultz and Michaela Chrisman, and juniors Jackson Janes, Garrett Nichting, Mikayla Flowers and Jaden Melnick and asked them to convene in front of Claire’s accessories store as soon as possible.

“Only one of them came,” Clark said with a laugh. “I wanted them all to just explode, but they were too busy shopping.”

Clark let Pultz and her mother in on the good news, but told them to keep it quiet until she could let the rest of the group know on the bus.

“‘I just want to tell you guys, you did a really good job today no matter what.’ Jackson and I were like, ‘Oh well, good job, we love you guys,’” Melnick said. “She let that go on for like six minutes.”

“It was at least five seconds,” Janes corrected.

Clark finally broke the good news and got the reaction she was hoping for – cheers and tears. With adrenaline pumping the Kirksville crew headed back to the hotel for a 10:30 p.m. run through before their 9:30 a.m. call time for finals.

“We got so tired, we were all just laying on top of each other, upside-down, saying our lines with our eyes closed,” Melnick said. “Right after that, Jackson fell in the pool with his clothes on.”

“I was tired and I just needed to wet my joints,” Janes deadpanned.

He dried off, they all got some sleep and the following morning gave their performance of “Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” a final go, ultimately finishing in third place in the state.

“I’m not going to lie, we were like, ‘Fourth place? We’ll take it,’” Pultz said of the worst the group could do in the final. “And then we got third; we weren’t last,” she added to laughs from her friends.

“Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” is a medley of Brothers Grimm classics like “Snow White” and “Hansel and Gretel,” that also includes some of their lesser known and more bizarre tales like “The Devil’s Grandmother.”

In Readers Theatre, actors can have nothing on stage besides whatever they are sitting on, typically stools or boxes that can be moved around to set different scenes. They don’t wear costumes and hold the script in their hands, with part of the performance being to act as though they are reading it for the first time.

A story with the scope of the “Spectaculathon” has many different parts, too, so each of the six Kirksville students play multiple roles. In Flowers’ case, she has parts ranging from Rapunzel to a dwarf with a Southern accent.

The category doesn’t limit schools to a half-dozen actors. That’s just the number Kirksville drama had sign up. Fellow finalist schools Liberty, Raymore-Peculiar and Central (Park Hills), as well as most of the schools Kirksville beat out to get to the finals, had many, many more students.

“With us having six people vs. everyone else having 30, we had to double-, triple-, quadruple-cast everyone,” Nichting said. “We were all playing multiple characters and I think that really set us apart. We had to show off a wide range of accents, postures, emotions. The other groups did that but they were typically only playing one or two characters.”

The disparity was made comically clear during the presentation of medals.

“When the other teams went up to get their medals, they were 35-40 people big,” Clark said. “These guys go up there to get their medals and they are six people big.

“(MSHSAA) just had extra medals,” Clark said with a laugh while holding up a fistful of unclaimed third place medals, “because the Readers that rank are always huge in number. They just assumed we’d be at least 20 or so people.”

For most of their performance in finals, the Kirksville group feared the worst. The acoustics in the auditorium made it nearly impossible to hear the audience, and in performing a comedy the audience’s laughter can help the actors know they’re trending in a good direction.

So instead of laughs, they had nothing.

“We’re thinking, ‘Wow, we suck,’” Pultz said.

“We could hear the judges laugh occasionally, and only one or two of them, so that really worried us,” Flowers said. “When you can’t hear a judge laugh or react to your piece, ‘Oh, man, we’re really screwing this up.’”

In the end, two judges scored them third and one had them fourth, setting them in third place behind Liberty and Raymore-Peculiar, and ahead of Central (Park Hills).

“I think that they really polished their final performance by polishing all of those little corners. They were articulate, their characters were funny, their placement on stage was perfected. Just little things they needed to fix between districts and state, and I think they got all of that down,” Clark said.

Aside from getting their medals, the students forged what they believe will be long-lasting relationships. It didn’t come overnight, Pultz said, recalling early rehearsals where they were “shy and polite.”

“We didn’t tell each other anything. If someone was supposed to act angry and they were laughing, we were like, ‘That’s good,’” she said. “Then we got into it and we’re this family. It’s really cool to look around and see all of these people I didn’t know, but now I can go up to them anywhere.”

“Some of these people, I never talked to before we started. I really got to know everyone here and that’s great. It was just cool because we had to work with each other, we had to compromise with each other and it makes you have to know someone well,” Janes said.