A Blue Springs man, who formerly taught and coached at Blue Springs South High School, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for sexual assault and exploitation of several minors

James Russell Green, 54, who is also awaiting trial in Jackson County on six state charges of statutory sodomy, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison without parole by a federal judge in Kansas City. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and a $10,000 special victim assessment. The judge ordered that the federal sentence be served consecutively to Green’s state sentences in three cases filed in the Jackson County Circuit Court.

Green had pleaded guilty to one count of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography on Nov. 20, 2018. He was originally charged in May 2018 with producing child pornography, possessing child porn, six counts of attempting to produce child pornography and one count of recording illicit sexual encounters with at least six child victims.

Green admitted he used a video camera to tape high school boys as they were undressing or preparing to shower in the school’s locker room. He also admitted to using a hidden video camera to tape young victims he was having sex with at his home.

Green had been a teacher and swim coach in the North Kansas City District from 1990 to 2005, then at Blue Springs South from 2005 to 2009. He had been teaching and coaching at Northgate Middle School in the North Kansas City District when he was arrested and originally charged in April 2017. Federal charges were added in May 2018.

Green was arrested in April 2017 outside Kauffman Stadium, the site of his second job, while investigators executed a search warrant of his Blue Springs house. That search warrant came after a man, now 28, told police that in 2005, when he was a student at Smithville High School, Green had sexually assaulted him on multiple occasions at Green's Blue Springs home.

That victim had met Green in an internet chat room, and Green then hired him to do yard work. Investigators also learned Green had been communicating in recent months with another 16-year-old victim, to whom he sent suggestive clothing via Amazon, according to circuit court documents.

Items recovered during that search, including secretly recorded videos from a hidden camera, formed much of the basis of the federal charges.

Several videos, made from the late 1990s until approximately 2014 or 2015, depicted nude minors (ages 14-17) in the locker room. The attempted child porn production stemmed from these videos, according to court documents.

The child porn production stems from secretly recorded video found in Green's house, allegedly involving a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old victim between December 2013 and March 2014. Green allegedly could also be heard encouraging the victim to recruit other minors for sexual activity.

According to federal court documents, investigators also found numerous images of child porn and sexually graphic chats on Green’s computer and other storage devices.