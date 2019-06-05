An Independence police officer was injured when he was attacked by a prisoner he was taking the Jackson County Detention Center Tuesday afternoon.

The officer, who was not named in a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

The prisoner was also taken to the hospital. The prisoner’s injuries were unknown, according to the press release.

The officer was transferring several inmates from Independence to the Jackson County Detention Center in downtown Kansas City at about 2:30 p.m. According to the press release, after entering the sally port at the jail, one of the inmates assaulted the officer. During the assault, the inmate grabbed the officer’s keys and attempted to take the transport vehicle.

A Jackson County corrections officer saw the officer and prisoner fighting and immediately called for other officers to assist. A short time later, the prisoner was subdued and corrections officers helped the officer put handcuffs on the prisoner.

“This incident is an example of how dangerous individuals who are in custody can be,” Jackson County Sheriff Daryl Forté said in a prepared statement. “It is clearly evident that the inmate had intentions to escape custody if he fought a police officer, who was in full police uniform, and was attempting to take the officer’s vehicle.

“This is why safety and security measures at the Jackson County Detention Center must be implemented. We must consider the safety of everyone, internally and externally. I’m thankful the Independence police officer was determined to engage the suspect until help arrived. In addition, I commend the corrections officers who witnessed this incident, immediately made notification to get help to the sally port, and those who responded to assist the officer.”