An Olathe, Kan., man has been charged with the assault of an Independence police officer Tuesday at the Jackson County Detention Center.

Derick J. Peknik, 31, was charged with one count of first-degree assault, one count of an attempt to escape from confinement and one count of stealing in the alleged assault while the officer was transporting prisoners from Independence to the Jackson County Detention Center in downtown Kansas City Tuesday.

The officer, who was not named in a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Peknik was also taken to the hospital. His injuries were unknown, according to the press release.

According to court documents, the officer was attending to other inmates after opening the back of the transport vehicle when Peknik allegedly rushed up behind the officer and put him in a neck hold.

The officer shouted that he was losing consciousness when Peknik released him. Peknik then moved to the front of the vehicle where the officer’s firearm was located and stole the keys to the vehicle.

Court documents then say that the officer charged Peknik and another altercation ensued as other corrections officers arrived to assist. They subdued Peknik and put him in handcuffs.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said that surveillance video of the incident showed that Peknik kept the officer in a choke hold for about 22 seconds before releasing him and taking his keys.