1. Slavic Festival – Sugar Creek's 34th annual festival, celebrating the heritage of Eastern European immigrants who came to the United States in the early 20th century, is 5-11 p.m. Friday and 3-11 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of Mike Onka Community Hall, 11520 E. Putnam. Enjoy ethnic food like sarma (cabbage rolls), kielbasa (polish sausage) and roznijica (pork kabob), Croatian potato salad and traditional Slavic baked goods, as well as music, dance, arts and historical displays. Admission is $4 for adults, while children 12and younger are free.

2. National Marina Day – This free annual event, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Lake Jacomo Marina, 7401 W. Park Road, Blue Springs, is hosted by Bass Pro Shops and Jackson County Parks & Recreation. Featuring boat rides, fishing seminars, children’s games, raffle prizes, crafts, and more.

3. CASA carnival – The 14th annual Carnival for CASA is 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Paradise Park, 1021 NE Colbern Road, Lee's Summit. The event benefits Jackson County CASA – court appointed special advocates for abused and neglected children – and includes an array of activities for toddlers to teens, lunch, snacks, raffle and silent auction, goodie bags and unlimited access to Paradise Park's attractions. Children's tickets are $30 in advance; free for children 2 and younger. Non-participant adult tickets are $15 and include lunch. For tickets, visit www.jacksoncountycasa-mo.org.

4. Lost Arts Day – 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Missouri Town 1855, 8010 E. Park Road, Lee's Summit. Call 816-229-8980 or email missouritown@jacksongov.org for more information. Admission to Missouri Town 1855 is $7 for adults, $4 for youth and seniors and free for children 5-younger.

5. City theater plays – City Theatre of Independence's production of Shakespeare's “A Midsummer Night's Dream” and Blue Springs City Theatre's production of “The Kitchen Witches” finish this weekend. Both shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. “Midsummer Night's Dream” is at the Powerhouse Theatre at Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (60-older) and students. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or reserved by calling 816-325-7367 or visiting www.ticketleap.com. “Kitchen Witches” is at Blue Springs High School Auditorium (formerly Blue Springs Civic Center), 2000 N.W. Ashton Drive. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (60-older) and children (12-younger).

– Mike Genet