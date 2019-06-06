Independence's City Council has approved the action plan for nearly $1.365 million worth of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnerships Act (HOME) Program funds for the upcoming fiscal year.

The city is anticipating that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will make $831,763 in CDBG funds and $473,718 HOME funds available to help housing and community service programs. The action plan lays out allocations for those funds, as well as $59,333 from prior year CDBG funds from closed projects.

Independence is entering its 45th year as a CDBG entitlement community designated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and its 25th year as a HOME Program participating jurisdiction.

The fund breakdown is as follows:

CDBG

• Administration: $166,352,60

• Housing – code compliance: $195,000

• Public facility improvements (College Avenue sidewalks) – $404,978,95

Public services

• Meals on Wheels: $7,200

• Community Services League Homeless Prevention Program: $12,000

• Child Abuse Prevention Association: $5,000

• Palmer Senior Center: $37,764.45

• Hillcrest Transitional Housing: $12,000

• SA Rent and Utility Assistance Program: $7,200

• NWCDC Senior Meal Program: $9,600

• Hope House Shelter Food Program: $5,000

• SA Crossroads Shelter: $12,000

• Metro Lutheran Ministries: $5,000

• Mothers Refuge: $12,000

HOME

• Administration: $47,371.80

• Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO): $71,057.70

• CHDO operating funds: $23,685.90

• Single and multi-family housing projects: $331,602.60

Lower electric bill for city?

One of the city's goals with Independence Power & Light has been to redo and simplify the rate structure. Though the final report for the cost service and electric rate study is pending, the city anticipates the new municipal rate will lower the city's electric bill to IPL to the tune of about $666,665.

The council voted 6-1 this week to pass a resolution to credit the city that amount in the upcoming fiscal year, pending the new municipal rate.

While that would provide some relief in the upcoming budget, most notably $443,400 in the general fund, no new municipal rate could mean some budget cuts. The pending new rate will be reviewed by the Public Utilities Advisory Board as part of the overall new rate structure and then will go back to the council for final approval.

Besides the general fund, the other scheduled credits would be:

• Parks sales tax: $175,605

• Tourism fund: $19,000

• Police public safety sales tax: $19,700

• Fire public safety sales tax: $8,950