After Blue Springs police officers arrested Seneca Harrison for suspected drunk driving in April 2018, and later found an empty pill bottle with methamphetamine in his jail cell, Harrison reportedly said he was glad he had been caught, as he had planned to kill someone the next day and “was about to go away for a long time.”

Thursday, a federal judge in Kansas City sentenced Harrison to seven years and eight months in federal prison without parole for illegal gun possession.

The 36-year-old Kansas City area man had been found guilty in a one-day bench trial last December for felony gun possession and faced up to 10 years in prison.

Harrison had two prior felony convictions for burglary and felony convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm, stealing, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of marijuana. He was on parole for the unlawful possession of a firearm conviction at the time he was arrested.

On April 9, 2018, a Blue Springs officer pulled over Harrison’s vehicle on a traffic stop on eastbound U.S. 40. Harrison got out of his vehicle, started walking away and continued to walk away after the officer told him to return to his vehicle.

As the officer tried to detain him and Harrison resisted, the officer could smell alcohol on Harrison’s breath. Another officer arrived and discovered a loaded 12-gauge pistol-grip shotgun in the driver’s seat.

The officers arrested Harrison, who continued to resist, kicking the rear door of the police patrol car and yelling at the officers as he was taken to the Blue Springs jail.

When placed in a holding cell, according to court documents, Harrison removed a small plastic baggie from his sock that contained a white powdery substance and flushed it down the toilet. It was never determined what the baggie contained, but officers discovered an empty prescription pill bottle that contained methamphetamine residue in his jail cell.

“Oh yeah, that’s mine. It’s got my name on it,” Harrison told the police, according to court records.

Harrison was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center for a blood draw. While at the hospital, according to court records, Harrison muttered multiple times in various ways, “I’m kinda glad you guys got me. You knew I was going to kill someone tomorrow. I was about to go away for a long time.”

Harrison has also been charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with a felony offense of DWI and with several misdemeanor offenses related to the incident.