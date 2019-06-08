With less than two months until the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services begins accepting medical marijuana facilities licenses, Columbia residents are lining up to open medical marijuana facilities.

Medical marijuana in Missouri hit two important milestones this week when the state finalized rules governing its use and made forms available for patients and facility owners. With a glut of people applying to enter the market, local applicants said it will be hard to secure licenses.

When 65 percent of Missouri voters passed Missouri Amendment 2, which legalized medicinal marijuana use, proponents said patients in need of critical medicine will finally be able to get access to life-saving medicine. For Lance Dugan, the decision came 13 years too late.

Dugan’s first-wife Julia Dugan battled congestive-heart failure in 2005. The condition hit his wife while she was 30-weeks pregnant with their daughter. After four years battling the condition, Julia died at the age of 39 in June 2009.

“I wish had known then what I know now,” Dugan said Thursday while sipping coffee. “Because I feel like this would have been a much better option for my wife.”

Dugan said his wife took opioid-based medications to treat her pain and her condition. Even so, during the last four years of her life, also the first four years of their daughter’s life, she was in pain constantly.

“She was there physically, but mentally she just wasn’t there,” Lance Dugan said.

He plans to invest proceeds from Julia Dugan’s life insurance policy in a medical-marijuana infused-products manufacturing facility, which he and his partners hope will make edibles, topical creams and extracts.

In January, at age 48, he had a stroke, which he attributed to the stress of watching his wife's health deteriorate. By ensuring patients can get access to medical marijuana, Dugan said he hopes he can help his wife’s legacy live on.

“I’m willing to risk that money because I feel like I can make a difference hopefully in another child’s life,” Dugan said.

On Monday the health department finalized medical marijuana rules. Forms became available to patients and facility applicants Tuesday. The health department will accept patient and caregiver applications July 4. Facilities licenses will be accepted between Aug. 3 and Aug. 17. By Dec. 31, the health department will begin issuing facilities licenses.

Lance Dugan has a background in retail and insurance. His partners include a local chemist and an executive chef at a local restaurant. Anthony Fuchs serves as the chief information officer for the Harry S Truman Memorial Hospital.

Like Dugan, Fuchs told both the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission and Columbia City Council about the benefits of medical marijuana. Fuchs and his partners hope to open a dispensary, but he felt discouraged by the Columbia City Council’s decision Monday to limit the number of dispensaries in the city to six.

At the time, Columbia Mayor Brian Treece thought that limiting the number of dispensaries would help ensure the businesses are high-quality. The council removed a proposed cap on infusion centers and cultivation facilities because members felt cultivation and infusion centers could provide research, manufacturing and business opportunities for the city.

Fuchs thought the council made the already hard process of trying to open a medical marijuana dispensary harder.

“They would be way better off letting the market forces determine it,” Fuchs said. “Why are they trying to hide it away like a bastard child?”

Already, would-be medical marijuana facilities owners like Fuchs and Dugan feel like they’re playing a game with odds just better than most lottery games. The health department will license the bare minimum of 192 dispensaries, 60 cultivation facilities and 86 infusion centers Amendment 2 requires it to license.

Through May 31, the department received pre-filed applications for 289 dispensaries, 155 cultivation facilities and 82 infusion centers.

Dugan originally told the planning commission in May he planned to apply for both cultivation center and infusion center licenses. With the competition so fierce, he said Thursday that he and his partners decided to apply only for an infusion center license.

Dugan said he thinks fewer people applied for infusion center licenses because it’s a more highly-skilled line of business than cultivation facilities and dispensaries. It’s also more affordable.

He looked at an 11,000 square-foot warehouse to use as a cultivation center, but said it would cost $1.7 to $2.2 million.

“The cultivation is just astronomically high to set up,” he said.

In January the health department allowed applicants to submit non-refundable pre-filed applications. Both groups behind Dugan and Fuchs pre-filed their applications.

Pre-filed infusion center and dispensary applications cost $6,000. Cultivation center pre-filed applications cost $10,000.

If applicants get approved, licenses run for three years and cost $3,000 to renew. Each infusion center or dispensary license costs an additional $10,000 per year. Cultivation center licenses cost an additional $25,000 per year.

Graders independent from the health department will score each applicant on a 10 point scale which measures experience in the legal cannabis, health care and agricultural industries. Among other topics, the scale also measures how a facility will help communities.

Thursday the planning commission approved a plan which could allow medical marijuana dispensary to locate in the Broadway Shops near the corner of E. Broadway and U.S. 63. The council also could vote to place additional fees on medical marijuana facilities. Right now the city does not have a process to approve medical marijuana facilities licenses.

The state left the door open to increase the limits on the number of each facility category if patient demand necessitates it. Fuchs does not think the limits will be raised. Unless people come from wealth, they will also struggle to find the capital to start a medical marijuana business.

“It’s a crap shoot,” Fuchs said. “Some people are going to be successful and some people are going to fall on their face.”

If Fuchs' group fails to land a license, he plans to stay behind the medical marijuana movement because he believes the government should not regulate the use of plants. Dugan could enter the burgeoning industrial hemp industry after the state removed acreage limits in an industrial hemp industry.

"My original intention was to go into the hemp industry," Dugan said. "I re-tooled for this when we passed this."

pjoens@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1722